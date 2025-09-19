Children found locked in Milwaukee storage unit, 2 people charged

article

The Brief Two people have been criminally charged, accused of locking six children in a Milwaukee storage unit. Charles Dupriest and Azyia Zielinski have been charged with several counts of child neglect. Dupriest also faces a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.



Two people have been criminally charged in connection to the discovery of six young children locked in a Milwaukee storage unit, one of whom was only two months old.

The Milwaukee Police Department discovered the children on Tuesday, Sept. 16, and later confirmed that those children were "unhoused."

35-year-old Charles Dupriest and 26-year-old Azyia Zielinski have been charged with the following:

Charles Dupriest

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Child Neglect - Specified Harm Didn't Occur, Child Under 6 Years of Age (Four Counts)

Child Neglect - Specified Harm Didn't Occur (Two Counts)

Azyia Zielinski

Child Neglect - Specified Harm Didn't Occur, Child Under 6 Years of Age (Four Counts)

Child Neglect - Specified Harm Didn't Occur (Two Counts)

Note, the details of this incident may be disturbing to some readers

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at about 1:30 a.m., MPD officers responded to the Storsafe near 27th and Silver Spring for a report of a child crying inside a locked storage unit.

Milwaukee firefighters cut the padlock to one of the storage units and found six children, the youngest of which was two months old. There was a bucket of urine in the middle of the unit and there was no light source, other than a crack in the garage door. One of the children told a detective they "weren't supposed to be loud."

Young children found in locked Milwaukee storage unit

The complaint goes on to say that the eldest child told detectives it was their responsibility to take care of the children when Charles and Azyia, the defendants, were away. The child also said that they needed to give the baby a bottle when the baby cries, and that the child had no phone or means to contact Charles and Azyia in an emergency.

None of the children were reported to be injured.

State of the storage unit

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that the unit was in disarray, and the smell was "putrid." There was a sectional couch and a twin mattress on which three of the children slept. The mattress had no bedsheets. There were boxes of chips, milk, and a case of soda. There were no lights, electricity, or running water.

Condition of the storage unit

A Storsafe employee provided surveillance video to police showing the defendants dropping the children off at the storage unit. He also recalled seeing a twin-sized bed inside. He reported the issue to management, who issued an eviction notice for the unit.

Defendants arrested

What we know:

The complaint further states that about 40 minutes later, both the defendants were found sleeping in an SUV in the Storsafe parking lot. Both Charles and Azyia admitted they slept in the SUV with their dog while the six children slept in the locked storage unit. Officers noted that the SUV had three rows of seating and that the middle row was entirely open, and the dog slept on one seat in the back row.

They both said they were homeless but later admitted the children could have stayed with family or friends. Officers also found a loaded firearm in the center console of the SUV.

Defendants interviewed

What we know:

The complaint goes on to state that police interviewed both Azyia and Charles.

Azyai told police that she had struggled to secure housing for several years and had recently been kicked out of a homeless shelter. She admitted the children had been sleeping in the storage unit for about one and a half months. She said they got food from organizations and received food stamps as well as $2,000 per month in Social Security benefits.

She acknowledged providing the bucket for the children to urinate in. She also said the firearm belonged to her, but Charles touched it when retrieving items from the console, and she admitted both of their DNA would be on the weapon.

Charles told police that they had been kicked out of a homeless shelter about a month earlier and that the SUV was his. He also said he received $2,000 per month in Social Security. He also admitted the children slept in the storage unit about three times per week. He acknowledged that other family and friends could have housed the children.

Charles denied ever touching the gun in the console and refused to provide DNA.

Children interviewed

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say police interviewed some of the children. They told police the state of living in the storage unit, which included using a bucket to relieve themselves. There was no source of light in the unit, and they were not sure how they would get out if there was an emergency.

They also said Azyai and Charles would drink and smoke in the unit or in the SUV. One of the children said Charles had carried a firearm, and another child described how Charles would give all of them, except the baby, "whoopings."

Family member interviewed

What we know:

Police also spoke to a family member who confirmed the children had family or friends they could have stayed with. This person told police that they had no idea they were all living in a storage unit.

Court proceedings

What we know:

Both Charles Dupriest and Azyia Zielinski have their initial appearances scheduled for Friday, Sept. 19.