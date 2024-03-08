Girl found unresponsive in Pewaukee hotel pool, taken to hospital

article

A 6-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after being found unresponsive in a Pewaukee pool on Friday, March 8.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said the girl was found in the pool at the Wildwood Lodge around 5:20 p.m. CPR was administered, and the girl was taken to a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's department said.