Child sexual abuse material; Milwaukee woman gets 15 years in prison

The Brief A Milwaukee woman was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for the production of child pornography. According to court records, Evans created child pornography using a minor child, which she then distributed and sold. Chasity Evans will spend five years on supervised release. She will also have to register as a sex offender under state and federal law.



Chasity Evans, 38, of Milwaukee and Ripley, Tennessee, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on June 3 for her role in the production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM, or child pornography).

Case details

The backstory:

According to court records, Evans created child pornography using a minor child, which she then distributed and sold to her co-defendant via cell phone, in exchange for nominal sums of money via Cash App.

The criminal conduct occurred on multiple occasions between February 2023 and June 2023, while Evans was a resident of Milwaukee and the Memphis, Tennessee, area.

The child was between the ages of 11 and 12 during the production of the CSAM. Following her term of imprisonment, Evans will also spend five years on supervised release.

What's next:

She will also have to register as a sex offender under state and federal law.