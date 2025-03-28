Child pornography case; Racine man accused, held on $650,000 bail

article

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a 53-year-old Racine man on Thursday, March 27.

What we know:

Investigators with the Racine County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit were able to determine Michael Oswald had uploaded Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), often referred to as child pornography, to his Facebook account.

On March 27, investigators executed a search warrant on Oswald’s residence in Racine. During the search, investigators located several electronic devices.

A Sheriff’s computer analyst initially previewed Oswald’s cell phone and located multiple images and videos of CSAM. The investigators questioned Oswald, who admitted to utilizing several social media applications to download and upload CSAM, which he would then trade with other individuals on the internet.

Investigators arrested Oswald and transported him to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on $650,000 bail for 13 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

What's next:

The investigators forwarded their reports and a charging recommendation to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution.