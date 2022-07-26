Child pornography case: Caledonia man sentenced to 6 years prison

article

Andrious Kleiderman of Caledonia was sentenced on Monday, July 25 to six years prison and another four years of extended supervision associated with multiple possession of child pornography charges.

Kleiderman pleaded guilty on May 2, 2022 to three counts of possession of child pornography. Seven more counts of child porn possession and a possession of drug paraphernalia charge were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

The charges against Kleiderman were filed after numerous hard drives were seized in a May 6, 2021 search of his home. Officials with the RCSO Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant near 3 Mile Road and Main Street. The seizure and examination of the hard drives found a "large quantity" of child pornography.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Kleiderman also admitted to downloading and possessing child pornography.