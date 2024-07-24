Child hit by car, killed at McGovern Park; family wants justice, change

A grieving Milwaukee mother said police are keeping her in the dark one month after a driver killed her son.

The family of Marquell Roby-Holmes is ready to get more information on his case. They say they're also turning their pain into purpose so another child doesn't lose their life the same way.

"I rub the tree like this and I say ‘your mama loves you, miss you so much,’" Marquita Roby said. "I just talk to the tree and it makes me feel good."

It’s just one of the ways Roby keeps her peace every day.

The tree is a living, breathing memorial to her four-year-old son Marquell. The boy was killed on Father’s Day last month in a parking lot at Milwaukee’s McGovern Park. Roby said a driver ran over her son.

"This car came smashing though and just knocked my poor baby clean over," Roby said.

She said there were two adults in the car, and that the driver was initially detained. Now she has a message for that person behind the wheel.

"First and foremost, I want to say that I forgive the woman," she said. "I want to say that she’s probably mourning and going through it too, because she ran over and killed my baby."

Roby said she also wants some sort of justice for her son.

Marquell’s uncle, Michael Roby, said their devastation is also pushing them to make a difference.

"It's bringing me to tears just thinking about what went on and how it played out," he said. "We feel like speed limit signs and speed humps could be the difference in saving someone else's life and even if it saves one life, it makes all the difference in the world."

The family is petitioning to bring speed deterrents to all Milwaukee County Parks and parking lots.

They said it’s the least they can do for their baby.

"The world lost a little old man, which was my Cadillac fan baby," Roby said.

She said her family plans on marching at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon, July 25, hoping it will give her some answers on her son’s case.

So far, no charges have been filed.