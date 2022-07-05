Child hit by stray bullet in Kenosha: police

Kenosha police are investigating how a child watching fireworks at the lakefront was hit by a stray bullet on July 4.

The victim presented themselves at the hospital believing they were struck by a firework while at Kenosha’s lakefront watching the fireworks show. Medical examination of the injury confirmed that the victim was actually struck by a bullet.

Police believe this to be a random gunshot that was fired in the air from somewhere within the city and the bullet came down striking the victim.

This case also remains under investigation.