Child hit by stray bullet in Kenosha: police
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating how a child watching fireworks at the lakefront was hit by a stray bullet on July 4.
The victim presented themselves at the hospital believing they were struck by a firework while at Kenosha’s lakefront watching the fireworks show. Medical examination of the injury confirmed that the victim was actually struck by a bullet.
Police believe this to be a random gunshot that was fired in the air from somewhere within the city and the bullet came down striking the victim.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
This case also remains under investigation.