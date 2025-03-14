Child dropped from second-story porch during domestic dispute
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a one-year-old child was intentionally dropped from a second-story porch during a domestic violence dispute on Thursday, March 13.
Child abuse & domestic violence
What we know:
According to police, the domestic violence and child abuse incident occurred in the area of 41st Street and Courtland Avenue around 5 p.m.
During a domestic violence dispute, the suspect battered the victim and intentionally dropped a child from a second-story porch, police say.
A 25-year-old victim and a one-year-old victim were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
What's next:
The suspect, a 31-year-old man, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.