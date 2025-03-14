Expand / Collapse search

Child dropped from second-story porch during domestic dispute

By
Published  March 14, 2025 10:00am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

41st and Courtland, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • A man has been arrested following a child abuse and domestic violence incident in Milwaukee on March 13.
    • Police say during a domestic violence dispute, the suspect battered the victim and intentionally dropped a child from a second-story porch.
    • Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a one-year-old child was intentionally dropped from a second-story porch during a domestic violence dispute on Thursday, March 13. 

Child abuse & domestic violence 

What we know:

According to police, the domestic violence and child abuse incident occurred in the area of 41st Street and Courtland Avenue around 5 p.m. 

During a domestic violence dispute, the suspect battered the victim and intentionally dropped a child from a second-story porch, police say. 

A 25-year-old victim and a one-year-old victim were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

What's next:

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

