Chief: Houston police officer was among those who stormed U.S. Capitol

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says an HPD officer was among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

The police chief says he received information on Sunday that one of his officers may have been involved, and he immediately contacted the FBI. They launched a joint investigation.

"There is a member of the Houston Police Department, that has been determined, that on his own time to have not only attended a rally, which is their First Amendment right, but this individual has been determined to actually have been penetrated the Capitol," Chief Acevedo said.

MORE: Joint Chiefs of Staff send memo to military decrying pro-Trump Capitol riot, affirming Biden's victory

The officer has been relieved of duty and was served with a 48-hour notice for a hearing with the chief of police.

Advertisement

"Keep in mind, everyone has a First Amendment right to engage in First Amendment activity, but I wanted to make sure they didn’t pass beyond that and do something unlawful," Chief Acevedo says. "And I can tell you that there is a high probability this individual will be charged with federal charges and rightfully so."

MORE: FBI: 50,000 tips connected to Capitol riots; charges, including sedition, on the table

Chief Acevedo says the patrol officer has about 18 years in the department and no history of discipline.

"So far we believe he traveled alone, but the investigation is ongoing with the FBI and with the Joint Terrorism Task Force, and with our own Internal Affairs investigators," Chief Acevedo said.