Chicago man charged in Racine; 'shots fired' incident that wounded 1

A 22-year-old Chicago man faces multiple felony charges associated with a "shots fired" incident in Racine in April. The accused is Kevion Minor – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Attempt first-degree intentional homicide, repeater, use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer

Attempt first-degree intentional homicide, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, repeater, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, repeater, use of a dangerous weapon (three counts)

Stalking - use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, repeater, domestic abuse assessments

Possession of a firearm by a felon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, repeater

Armed burglary, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, repeater

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched on Friday, April 30 to Hamlin Avenue in Racine for a "shots fired" complaint. They spoke with a woman who stated she saw a sedan pull up in front a residence. She said "a male in all black clothing, with a hood tied tightly around his head, exit the vehicle and begin approaching the residence with a black handgun in his hand," the complaint says. The woman told police she believed the male was her child's father, Kevion Minor -- and that she "has been having problems with Minor threatening her, and she believed he was coming to kill her."

The complaint says the woman ran into a back bedroom of the residence and "observed a raised arm come through the door, with a gun in hand, and shots started firing into the room." The woman estimated there were about six shots fired. A relative of the woman was shot and wounded.

The wounded man spoke with police and indicated Minor had been threatening the woman and her family. the complaint says cellphone "videos of the threats were turned over to police. In one video, Minor says 'that she better tell her grandma to move before she dies from a bullet.' Minor says that she should tell her uncle to 'move before they have time to go to work or I'm going to smoke them too."

The complaint says "evidence on the scene (at the residence) showed that during the course of the incident, two guns were fired and three rounds went through the bedroom wall."

Minor made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Friday, July 9. Cash bond was set at $500,000. Minor is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 15.