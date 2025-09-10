Charlie Kirk shot dead; Wisconsin reacts to political violence

The Brief Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. Kirk had ties to Wisconsin through Turning Point chapters and a speech at the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee. Leaders from both parties condemned the shooting, calling for an end to political violence.



Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist familiar to Wisconsin audiences through Turning Point USA chapters, was shot and killed on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

What we know:

It happened while speaking at Utah Valley University. He was 31.

Authorities have not released a motive, but leaders across the political spectrum are condemning the violence and calling for an end to political attacks.

The shooting comes just over a year after Kirk spoke on the opening night of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, urging unity and rejecting political violence.

Local perspective:

"Charlie was martyred today, no question about it, for his beliefs. That is for sure," said Hayden Padgett, chairman of the Young Republican National Federation, who crossed paths with Kirk at the RNC. "The RNC in Milwaukee was one of the best conventions I've ever been at. Even though Charlie and I didn't get to talk very long, that environment was pervading the whole thing. And it really felt like we were one team at that point."

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Republican from Wisconsin, said the news was devastating.

"The killing of Charlie Kirk in Utah is a continuation of political violence that is unacceptable. It's un-American, and it must be stopped," he said.

Democrats are also speaking out. Milwaukee County Executive and gubernatorial candidate David Crowley condemned the violence.

"I don’t agree with Charlie Kirk on much, but my heart dropped and it’s because of the level of violence and political violence we are seeing in this country," Crowley said. "We don’t have any room for hate or violence."

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker knew Kirk, and called the news of his death heartbreaking.

Walker said he had just seen Kirk and his family at a Brewers-Cubs game in Chicago a few weeks ago.

"He was passionate about his ideas, he was curious – not only about politics but curious about his faith, curious about the bible, got involved with a lot of pastors. This was someone who, even at a young age, someone who was somewhat of a renaissance man. I think what was particularly ironic in a horrible way was what he was doing on campus was, he was actually engaged in dialogue. He was having a debate," Walker said. "He wasn't shouting at people, he was taking detractors and listening to what they had to say and countering it – exactly the sort of things you'd expect – and should expect – to see on a college campus."

Official statements

What they're saying:

Wisconsin political leaders have released statements on the shooting.

Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin chair:

"The political violence that we have seen in recent years must come to an end. We at WisGOP are holding Charlie Kirk in our thoughts and prayers. As Americans, we need to stand against these violent attacks."

Devin Remiker, Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair:

"A family is mourning the horrific loss of a son, husband, and father because of the political violence that plagues our country; we extend our deepest sympathies to the Kirk family during this time. This sort of violence will continue until all of us, regardless of party, condemn these sorts of heinous actions — no matter where it comes from or who it is directed at. We must look for truth in these moments so that we can move forward together, and not be torn apart by the conspiracies and misinformation that often follow these tragic events."