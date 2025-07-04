Milwaukee police chase, crash; vehicle stolen in Illinois, teen charged

article

The Brief A Milwaukee teen has been criminally charged in connection with a police chase and crash in Milwaukee. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and sustained significant injuries. The total length of the pursuit was approximately 4.90 miles with an estimated top speed of 120 miles per hour.



A Milwaukee teen is accused of leading Milwaukee police on a miles-long police chase in a stolen vehicle on June 23. The accused is 17-year-old Charles Bell.

The pursuit ended in a crash and the passenger in the fleeing vehicle sustained significant injuries.

Police chase & crash

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, around 9:50 p.m. that day, Milwaukee police were traveling in the area of 6th and Becher when they observed a 2018 BMW X2 fail to signal while changing lanes, then proceed to pass vehicles on the right, using the parking lane.

Additionally, a record check of the affixed registration revealed that it was not associated with the vehicle it was currently displayed on, per the complaint.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop. That's when the driver, later identified as Charles Bell, fled.

The total length of the pursuit was approximately 4.90 miles with an estimated top speed of 120 miles per hour, the complaint states.

Stolen BMW X2

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

During the pursuit, the BMW X2 rear-ended a 2014 BMW, causing the 2014 BMW to flip over onto its side with significant damage.

Both vehicles appeared to roll over multiple times. The BMW X2 then struck a light pole, knocking it down, court filings say.

As a result of the collision, both the driver and passenger in the BMW X2 were ejected from the vehicle as it came to a stop in the area of 27th and Galena.

Taken into custody

What we know:

Per the complaint, the driver of the BMW X2, identified as Bell, got up after being ejected and ran from the scene. Officers pursued Bell, and he was taken into custody a short distance from the scene.

The front passenger of the BMW X2 was located near the downed light pole. She was given medical treatment and taken to Froedtert Hospital, where she remains, court filings say.

A Wisconsin DOT check of the VIN on the BMW X2 revealed the vehicle was stolen on May 17, 2025, in Matteson, Illinois.

According to the complaint, during a search of the fleeing vehicle, police located a black Glock 19 Gen 5 with an extended magazine on the driver’s seat. The firearm was equipped with a "switch" modification, attached to the rear of the slide, which converts a semiautomatic firearm into a fully automatic firearm.

The firearm was later test-fired and confirmed to be fully automatic.

2014 struck BMW

During a search of Bell's flight path, officers located a clear plastic bag on the ground, near the driver's door of the BMW X2. Inside the clear plastic bag there were two additional clear plastic baggies. The baggies contained a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine, the complaint states.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers also located two individually wrapped clear plastic baggies in the debris field of the crash. The baggies contained THC.

Officers also located a working digital scale and a substantial amount of money, court filings say.

Bell is charged with the following:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great bodily harm

Two counts of vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property

First degree reckless injury

Two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety

Hit-and-run – great bodily harm

Drive or operate a vehicle without owners consent

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (cocaine) use of a dangerous weapon

Sell/possess/use/transport machine gun

Court proceedings

What's next:

Bell made his initial appearance in court on June 28. Cash bond was set at $75,000.

Bell is due back in court on July 7 for his preliminary hearing.