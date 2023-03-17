Changes to COVID services; Milwaukee Health Department announces

article

Following the announcement of the expiration of the federal emergency declaration on May 11, and the end of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Community Testing Support Program, the Milwaukee Health Department announces upcoming changes to COVID-19 community vaccination and testing sites.

Friday, March 17, will be the last day COVID-19 vaccination is available at the Menomonee Valley COVID-19 Drive-Thru Clinic (2401 W. St. Paul Ave.). COVID-19 vaccination will continue to be available for free without an appointment at Milwaukee Health Department clinics. Hours of operation are available at Milwaukee.gov/COVIDvax.

On Monday, April 3, vaccination clinic hours will change. The new vaccination clinic hours, which will be available on the Milwaukee Health Department website, will be:

Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.)Monday, 3 – 6 p.m.Tuesday, 1 – 4 p.m.

Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.)Wednesday, 3 – 6 p.m.

Keenan Sexual Health Clinic (3200 N. 36th St.)Friday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Finally, Saturday, April 15 is the final day the COVID-19 community testing site at Menomonee Valley will be in operation. Even with the closure of the Milwaukee Health Department-run community testing sites, COVID-19 is not eradicated from our community and your testing options are not gone.

According to a press release, at-home rapid tests will continue to be available through the Say Yes COVID Tests program until the end of May. Families can place one order per month, per household. Ten tests are included in each order. Each home can also order one set of four free at-home tests at COVIDtests.gov. Additionally, tests can be purchased in stores, pharmacies, and online. Insurance companies, Medicaid (BadgerCare), and Medicare are required to reimburse up to eight tests per month, per member. Additionally, the Milwaukee Health Department continues to distribute rapid antigen tests to Milwaukeeans through our dedicated community organizations.

"The Milwaukee Health Department started offering COVID-19 community testing sites at the onset of the pandemic and stood up our first vaccination clinic in January 2021. Three years of COVID-19 response within the Milwaukee community has been no small feat," said Milwaukee Interim Health Commissioner Tyler Weber. "Our team has administered over 241,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 497,000 COVID-19 tests. Milwaukee lives have been saved due to the tireless work of our staff and public health and healthcare workers across our city."

The Milwaukee Health Department thanks the National Guard and a vast network of community partners for their support and collaboration in bringing COVID-19 services to Milwaukee on a wide scale. Special thanks to Canopies Events and the Milwaukee Department of Public Works for providing infrastructure support to test and vaccinate Milwaukeeans in all weather conditions.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Information about COVID-19, including treatment services and additional guidance, can be found at Milwaukee.gov/coronavirus. The COVID-19 Hotline is available at 414-286-6800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. for questions.