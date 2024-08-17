Center Street Daze Festival takes over Riverwest Neighborhood

Head to Center Street in Milwaukee's Riverwest Neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 17, and check out the Center Street Daze Festival.

It bills itself as one of the city's major street festivals, showcasing the businesses, artists, and other vendors of the Riverwest Neighborhood and beyond.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Center Street between Humboldt and Holton.

