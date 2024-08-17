Center Street Daze Festival takes over Riverwest Neighborhood

Center Street Daze in Riverwest
Ruth Weill joined FOX6 WakeUp to share all the info about the Center Street Daze Festival in Milwaukee's Riverwest Neighborhood.
MILWAUKEE - Head to Center Street in Milwaukee's Riverwest Neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 17, and check out the Center Street Daze Festival.
It bills itself as one of the city's major street festivals, showcasing the businesses, artists, and other vendors of the Riverwest Neighborhood and beyond.
It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Center Street between Humboldt and Holton.
What to see and do at Center Street Daze
Sarah Sutterfield joined FOX6 WakeUp and talks about the Center Street Daze Festival and what she's looking forward to.
Good drinks at Center Street Daze Festival
You can't have a good festival without good drinks, right? Uptowner Bar Manager Steven Bostwick joined FOX6 WakeUp to chat about some tasty drinks you can enjoy at the Center Street Daze Festival.
Fun shopping at Center Street Daze Festival
Claire Osterman joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about Center Street Daze Festival and her business on Center Street, Ebb & Flow Design Co.
