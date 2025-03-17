Celebrating St. Patrick's Day at Mo's Irish Pub in Wauwatosa

Looking for a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with food, drinks, and dancing? The Trinity Irish Dancers will be performing throughout Milwaukee and Brian Kramp is at Mo’s Irish Pub for their first stop of the day.
MILWAUKEE - Mo's Irish Pub in Wauwatosa is putting on a show for St. Patrick's Day.
In addition to great Irish food and drinks, you can also watch the Trinity Irish Dancers perform.
One of the most recognized Irish dance programs in the world is kicking off their St. Patrick’s Day tour with a special stop at Mo’s Irish Pub. Brian Kramp is with the Trinity Irish Dance team in Wauwatosa getting ready for a full day of dancing.
There’s no shortage of great Irish-themed food being served up this St. Patrick’s Day. Brian Kramp is at Mo’s Irish Pub with a look at some of the must-haves this holiday.
Pouring the perfect pint of Guinness is no easy task, but the team at Mo’s is famous for their pours and much more. Brian Kramp is at their Wauwatosa location where the St. Patrick’s Day party is in full effect.
.