Paczki Day celebrated in Milwaukee on Fat Tuesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:47AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - It’s Fat Tuesday and that means a good portion of southeastern Wisconsin will be digging into deep-fried dough and enjoying the taste of a delicious Paczki.

From raspberry, prune and lemon Pazcki to blueberry, apple and even buttercream, Grebe’s Bakery has 8 different options of Paczki today.

Another bakery, Kurt Schulz Deli & Pastry Shoppe, spent Wednesday getting prepared. 

"Every year it seems I have to make more and more. This year I have a fair amount on order already, so I’ll be making probably, I’m guessing around 70-75 dozen," said Brian Kennedy, Kurt Schulz Deli & Pastry Shoppe, owner. 

This is the fourth year Kurt Schulz Deli & Pastry Shoppe is selling Paczki and the first year for King Cakes. 

"I like tradition, being a baker my favorite time to be in the bakery is during the holidays," said Kennedy. 

Grebe’s Bkaery has 8 different options of Paczki today

Brian is in West Allis getting an early start at Grebe’s where they’re ready with an array of tasty flavors.