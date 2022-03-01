Paczki Day celebrated in Milwaukee on Fat Tuesday

article

It’s Fat Tuesday and that means a good portion of southeastern Wisconsin will be digging into deep-fried dough and enjoying the taste of a delicious Paczki.

From raspberry, prune and lemon Pazcki to blueberry, apple and even buttercream, Grebe’s Bakery has 8 different options of Paczki today.

Another bakery, Kurt Schulz Deli & Pastry Shoppe, spent Wednesday getting prepared.

"Every year it seems I have to make more and more. This year I have a fair amount on order already, so I’ll be making probably, I’m guessing around 70-75 dozen," said Brian Kennedy, Kurt Schulz Deli & Pastry Shoppe, owner.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is the fourth year Kurt Schulz Deli & Pastry Shoppe is selling Paczki and the first year for King Cakes.

"I like tradition, being a baker my favorite time to be in the bakery is during the holidays," said Kennedy.