Fat Tuesday: Grebe’s Bakery producing thousands of Paczki

Grebe’s bakery has been around for 85 years and this year they want to make Fat Tuesday extra special
Brian is in West Allis with a fourth generation family member and co-owner of the local staple that’s producing thousands of Paczki today.
It’s Fat Tuesday and that means a good portion of southeastern Wisconsin will be digging into deep fried dough and enjoying the taste of a delicious Paczki today, but Grebe’s Bakery in West Allis is known for another baked good that they’ve perfected over the years. Brian has details on how they make their award-winning crullers.
It’s Fat Tuesday and that means a good portion of southeastern Wisconsin will be digging into deep fried dough
Brian has details on how they make their award-winning crullers.
Grebe’s Bkaery has 8 different options of Paczki today
Brian is in West Allis getting an early start at Grebe’s where they’re ready with an array of tasty flavors.
Grebe’s has been a family owned and operated bakery in West Allis for 85 years
Brian has details on where to go today to make sure you don’t miss out on one of their special Fat Tuesday sweet treats.
It’s Fat Tuesday and that means a good portion of southeastern Wisconsin will be digging into deep fried dough
West Allis is known for another baked good that they’ve perfected over the years – The cruller. Brian has the details.
Grebe’s bakery has been around for 85 years and this year they want to make Fat Tuesday extra special for their guests
Brian is in West Allis with a fourth generation family member and co-owner that’s help to perfect the bakery’s sweet treat.