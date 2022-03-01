Expand / Collapse search

Fat Tuesday: Grebe’s Bakery producing thousands of Paczki

By
Published 
Updated 10:04AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Grebe’s bakery has been around for 85 years and this year they want to make Fat Tuesday extra special

Brian is in West Allis with a fourth generation family member and co-owner of the local staple that’s producing thousands of Paczki today.

It’s Fat Tuesday and that means a good portion of southeastern Wisconsin will be digging into deep fried dough and enjoying the taste of a delicious Paczki today, but Grebe’s Bakery in West Allis is known for another baked good that they’ve perfected over the years. Brian has details on how they make their award-winning crullers.

It’s Fat Tuesday and that means a good portion of southeastern Wisconsin will be digging into deep fried dough

Brian has details on how they make their award-winning crullers.

Grebe’s Bkaery has 8 different options of Paczki today

Brian is in West Allis getting an early start at Grebe’s where they’re ready with an array of tasty flavors.

Grebe’s has been a family owned and operated bakery in West Allis for 85 years

Brian has details on where to go today to make sure you don’t miss out on one of their special Fat Tuesday sweet treats.

It’s Fat Tuesday and that means a good portion of southeastern Wisconsin will be digging into deep fried dough

West Allis is known for another baked good that they’ve perfected over the years – The cruller. Brian has the details.

Grebe’s bakery has been around for 85 years and this year they want to make Fat Tuesday extra special for their guests

Brian is in West Allis with a fourth generation family member and co-owner that’s help to perfect the bakery’s sweet treat.