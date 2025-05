May is National Speech, Language, and Hearing Month, and the theme for this year is connecting through communication.

Jill Van Calster and Kristin Johnson from HEAR Wisconsin joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more on how they are celebrating the month.

There is also a mobile audiology clinic happening on May 5 at 7725 W. North Avenue in Wauwatosa, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.