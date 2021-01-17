Celebrate MLK Day the Milwaukee way with virtual events

article

Monday, Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and despite the coronavirus pandemic, there are events taking place all around Milwaukee.

"The pandemic has not paused our MLK celebrations; they’re just in a virtual format," VISIT Milwaukee’s Lindsey McKee said.

COVID-19 is not stopping Milwaukeeans from celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Lindsay McKee

Several organizations are coming up with creative, safe ways to get involved.

The Milwaukee Public Library is a great place to start.

"They’ll have a #MLKMPL challenge for 2021, and that challenge is an opportunity for everyone to submit artwork, images based on different MLK quotes," McKee said.

VISIT Milwaukee suggests checking out books at the library, too.

Milwaukeeans can also head to MLK Drive to support local businesses.

In addition, America's Black Holocaust Museum offers programming focusing on what Dr. King did here in the state.

America's Black Holocaust Museum

"When people understand the importance and the role that Milwaukeeans have played in our collective struggle for civil rights, for voting rights, for fair housing, then we realize that we still have much more to do," said Robert Davis with America's Black Holocaust Museum.

Davis says while people reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy -- during these times, his spirit is needed more than ever.

Robert Davis

"We are still a country that is divided, that is torn and we need to heal, but we can only heal if we tell ourselves, and we share a common identity as Americans and we share the truth," he said.

Programming in the Milwaukee area will start Monday morning. For a list of all the events happening, click here.