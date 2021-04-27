Cedarburg school board weighs keeping mask rule for 30 more days

The topic at Tuesday night's Cedarburg school board meeting was whether masks should continue to be required in schools but the meeting itself was paused for a while because of the number of people in attendance who weren't wearing masks on school grounds.

With 30 days left in the school year, parents want an answer.

After more than 30 minutes as a standstill and a handful of people left to mask up, the Cedarburg school board meeting was called back into order with more than three dozen community members waiting to speak during the public comment portion.

While the board may take action on its current mask mandate, board members are not required to do so.

The board heard from some who believe masks should be optional in the classroom and others who feel it would be unsafe to remove the mask requirement.

"Masking should be a parental choice," said Deb Ingrassia. "You're the leaders we depend on to make tough decisions in the best interest of our children. Please do not wait to see what nearby districts are doing. We don't need outside entities telling us as parents how we should think and care for ourselves and our children."

"Kids under 16 can't get the vaccine yet. We are not there," said Mike Maher. "The county public health department, the Wisconsin DHS, the CDC and countless others all recommend schools keep their policies in place."