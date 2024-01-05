Cedarburg house fire, 7 departments respond
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Firefighters from several departments battled a Cedarburg house fire Friday night, Jan. 5.
It happened on Portland Road near Hilbert Avenue. The Cedarburg Fire Department said a passerby called in the fire, which was found in the attic of the home.
Fire departments from Grafton, Jackson, Port Washington, Germantown, Waubeka and southern Ozaukee County all assisted at the scene.
The Cedarburg Fire Department said it was the third fire the department responded to this week and also the most significant.