Cedarburg bank ATM robbery, police release surveillance

By
Published  May 30, 2025 6:43pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Cedarburg bank ATM robbery surveillance

Cedarburg police have released video that shows a bank ATM robbery that happened on the afternoon of May 20.

The Brief

    • Cedarburg police have released surveillance video that shows a bank ATM robbery.
    • It happened at Port Washington State Bank on the afternoon of May 20.
    • The investigation led law enforcement to Grafton and as far away as Illinois.

The backstory:

Police said an ATM was being serviced at Port Washington State Bank on Washington Avenue. As money was being loaded into the machine, two suspects approached a worker and stole a bag of money.

The suspects fled the area down Portland Road. No gun was displayed, and the worker was not hurt.

Michael Gannon, the owner of Juice's Ghost Town in Grafton, said law enforcement swarmed his business roughly 20 minutes later looking for suspects. Investigators said the suspects' car was ditched in Grafton.

Police did not say how much money was stolen from the ATM. The investigation is ongoing.

Dig deeper:

Cameras tracked a second vehicle wanted in connection to the robbery all the way to Lake Forest, Illinois. Police there tried to stop it, which led to a chase and ended with a crash. The people in that vehicle ran off.

The City of Highland Park posted that the driver was arrested. Highland Park police said they were looking for the other people in the car, but despite drones and K-9s, no one else was taken into custody.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Cedaburg Police Department. 

