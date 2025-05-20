Cedarburg bank ATM robbery, police seek suspects who fled scene
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Cedarburg police are looking for suspects in a bank ATM robbery that happened on Tuesday afternoon, May 20.
Police said an ATM was being serviced at Port Washington State Bank around 1:25 p.m. As the money was being loaded into the machine, two suspects approached a worker and stole a bag of money that was going to be loaded into the ATM.
The suspects fled the area down Portland Road. No gun was displayed, and the worker was not hurt.
At this time, police do not know how much money was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Cedarburg Police Department.