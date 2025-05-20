Cedarburg bank ATM robbery, police seek suspects who fled scene

article

The Brief Cedarburg police are looking for suspects in a bank ATM robbery. It happened at Port Washington State Bank on Tuesday afternoon. At this time, police do not know how much money was stolen.



Cedarburg police are looking for suspects in a bank ATM robbery that happened on Tuesday afternoon, May 20.

What we don't know:

Police said an ATM was being serviced at Port Washington State Bank around 1:25 p.m. As the money was being loaded into the machine, two suspects approached a worker and stole a bag of money that was going to be loaded into the ATM.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The suspects fled the area down Portland Road. No gun was displayed, and the worker was not hurt.

What we don't know:

At this time, police do not know how much money was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.