CDC: Schools do not need daily disinfection to prevent COVID spread

The nation’s top health agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is no longer recommending daily disinfection of schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC updated its guidance Monday, saying disinfecting chemicals like ammonia and bleach need be used only within 24 hours after an infected person has been there.

Last summer, the agency recommended strong disinfecting chemicals be used daily to prevent the spread of the virus in classrooms. Earlier this year, the CDC posted documents meant to de-emphasize disinfection on such a regular schedule, but Monday’s guidance more clearly erased the daily recommendation.

The updated guidance applies to homes, schools, and other settings that are not hospitals or health care facilities.