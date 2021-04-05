Expand / Collapse search

CDC: Schools do not need daily disinfection to prevent COVID spread

By AP author
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Associated Press
article

NEW YORK - The nation’s top health agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is no longer recommending daily disinfection of schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC updated its guidance Monday, saying disinfecting chemicals like ammonia and bleach need be used only within 24 hours after an infected person has been there.

Last summer, the agency recommended strong disinfecting chemicals be used daily to prevent the spread of the virus in classrooms. Earlier this year, the CDC posted documents meant to de-emphasize disinfection on such a regular schedule, but Monday’s guidance more clearly erased the daily recommendation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The updated guidance applies to homes, schools, and other settings that are not hospitals or health care facilities.

Presque Isle crew in quarantine after COVID outbreak
slideshow

Presque Isle crew in quarantine after COVID outbreak

Crew members aboard the Presque Isle are in quarantine after a COVID outbreak that kept the vessel anchored six miles offshore over the weekend.

DHS: 307 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 1 new death
slideshow

DHS: 307 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 1 new death

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 307 Monday, April 5, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 580,184.

Brewers, city officials team up, make pitch to #CrushCOVIDMilwaukee
slideshow

Brewers, city officials team up, make pitch to #CrushCOVIDMilwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers and City of Milwaukee officials announced on Monday, April 5 they are teaming up to crush the COVID-19 pandemic.

WI residents 16+ now eligible for COVID vaccine, more sites available

Starting Monday, April 5, all Wisconsin residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.