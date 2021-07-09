CDC: Fully vaccinated students, teachers can ditch masks; MPS to require

Fully vaccinated teachers and students can skip the masks — or so says brand new CDC guidance. They also suggest flexibility for local districts to make their own calls.

Milwaukee Public Schools will still require them.

A Milwaukee Public School spokesman says "while the CDC guidance allows flexibility for local districts to determine masking policies, at this time MPS will continue requiring masks in schools."

To mask or not to mask — that’s the question erupting in the spring at many school board meetings.

Now new CDC guidance says students and teachers who are fully vaccinated can go mask-less inside the school buildings.

"So anyone who's fully vaccinated there, they can, they don't need to mask indoors," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, Team Lead at the Division of Injury Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "They don't need to physically distance. However, it can be difficult for a school to either document the vaccination status of their students, teachers and staff. And so, in that situation, they might decide to do universal policies. So, they might require everybody to mask. They might require everyone to distance, regardless of the vaccination status. So, it will really be up to the schools in the districts, in the states to determine if they're able to put different rules in place in the classroom for those who are fully vaccinated compared to those who are not yet vaccinated."

"There are local circumstances when they may need to change. If there is an outbreak in a school, everyone will put their masks back on. That would be the first thing that would make sense," said Willems Van Dijk, DHS Deputy Secretary.

Milwaukee teacher Alondra Garcia teaches second grade here at Allen-Field Elementary...and says there are pros and cons to teachers going maskless.

Alondra Garcia

"The interaction isn’t the same, they’re not able to smile at each other, the way they want to, that interpersonal relationship-building aspect is so important in middle school and high school, and they wouldn’t be able to get that with the mask, right?" said Garcia. "But at the same time, because I know I can be a carrier, there’s a chance I could give it to the young folks."

The CDC says COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The new guidance adds that masks should be worn by students and staff who are not fully vaccinated.

"I think what we can derive from our surveillance is there have been school-based outbreaks, so we know transmission has occurred in school settings," Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

Children as young as 12 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

But the CDC is not advising schools to require the shots for those kids or teachers.

The CDC says students should still be spaced 3-feet apart, but that isn’t required among fully vaccinated students.

The CDC also discourages separating vaccinated and unvaccinated students.