CDC director visits Wisconsin, encourages vaccines for kids

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says students in the state are behind others when it comes to getting vaccinations that are required for school.

CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen visited Wisconsin Wednesday, Aug. 16 "as part of a nationwide call to action to ensure children are ready for a healthy school year."

Data show during the 2022-2023 school year, almost 90% of students met minimum immunization requirements, a 1% increase from the year before.

Health officials understand parents might hesitate.

"One of the important pieces regarding immunization is that trust," said Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin Immunization Program. "Is a parent trusting their health care provider or their resource to provide good, solid information about vaccines, and that's so critical to getting the right information about vaccines from that trusted source."

Another reason kids aren't getting vaccinations could be the cost.

There is a federal program that provides free shots to uninsured, underinsured, Medicaid-eligible, Alaska Native or American Indian students. All they have to do is go to a participating provider.

DHS officials said students can have immunization requirements waived for religious, personal or medical reasons. Overall, 5.4% of students had a waiver for one or more vaccines for the 2022-2023 school year, a 1.2% increase from the previous year.

Parents and caregivers can check the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or contact their regular doctor, community clinic, or local or tribal health department to find what vaccines their children may need.