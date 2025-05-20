Expand / Collapse search

Cavelier Wine Bar in Port Washington celebrates 1st anniversary

By
Published  May 20, 2025 8:06am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Brian Kramp is in Port Washington where guests have been loving a curated selection of wines, craft beer, along with zero and full proof cocktails.

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - At the end of May, Cavelier Wine Bar (407 E. Jackson Street) will be celebrating their 1st anniversary with live music, cheese samples and, of course, wine. Brian Kramp is in Port Washington with the owner, who’s looking forward to the celebration.

Brian Kramp is helping the team celebrate their 1st anniversary with a few zero proof cocktails.

Brian Kramp is at this women-owned wine bar where you can enjoy a sip on Port Washington’s lakefront or take a hand-selected bottle home.

Brian Kramp is in Port Washington with the owner who’s looking forward to the celebration.

Brian Kramp is in Port Washington where wine and cocktails pair nice with a perfect view.

Brian Kramp is in Port Washington where Sacred Bean Coffee just started a summer residency at the area’s newest hot spot for beverages.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News