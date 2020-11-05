Caught on camera: Glendale police seek help to ID theft suspect

The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in a retail theft from a gas station.

Police believe the suspect is wearing a Pulaski Rams sweatshirt and is driving a Chevrolet Malibu Maxx with an obstructed front passenger side window.

If you recognize him, please contact Glendale police at 414-228-1753, reference Case #20-12219.

