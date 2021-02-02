Catholic Schools Week celebrations modified amid pandemic

It has been a challenging year for those taking part in both in-person and virtual learning. Catholic schools are celebrating those who are dedicated to making it all possible while providing help to the community along the way.

After making his way through the auditorium at Dominican High School, Bishop Jeffrey Haines presides over Mass -- stepping in for Archbishop Jerome Listecki who couldn't attend for good reason.

"He got a call from his doctor, it was time to get his vaccination," said Haines.

The pandemic has also changed how Catholic Schools Week is honored. Normally, events would be packed with pupils from other north shore Catholic schools. This year, it's being streamed virtually.

Bishop Jeffrey Haines

"We are finding ways to celebrate our faith and do it a meaningful way but with the safety precautions that are necessary," said Leanne Giese, school president.

Advertisement

Giese said the celebration of bringing faith into education has been even more significant during the pandemic.

Catholic Schools Week 2021 at Dominican High School

"We come together, we see how faith enriches our life. It brings us peace, it brings us some way to reflect on what is happening and why and what we can do to move forward and think about what is ahead and know there is a light at the end of this tunnel," said Giese.

While still enjoying a week of themes, it's the service project that really shines through.

"Our school has done a drive, we’ve collected baby clothes of the women’s care center, which is such a big deal because it’s such a difficult time for everyone, too," said Ellie Mazza, a senior.

Catholic Schools Week 2021 service project at Dominican High School

Together, those involved are humble and grateful for all the current learning environment provides.

"We are all struggling through it, but our faith helps us through," said Giese.

Catholic Schools Week is a nationwide, annual celebration.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.