Catholic Memorial STEM challenge, 300+ students compete

article

The Brief Catholic Memorial High School hosted a STEM Challenge on Thursday. More than 300 students from 21 schools in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties competed.



Catholic Memorial High School hosted more than 300 students on Thursday for its annual STEM Challenge.

What they're saying:

The students came from 21 private and public schools throughout Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Students competed in a variety of science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"They were given about 10, 15 materials – from paper plates to popsicle sticks, rubberbands – and they had to carry 10 Tootsie rolls the farthest," senior student leader Mary Grace Bohne said of this year's challenge.

Catholic Memorial teachers, administrators and engineering students and others organized the event. Wendy Harris, regional innovation officer for the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub, was the competition's special guest.

The winning team was from St. Gabriel Catholic Parish School in Hubertus.