Catholic Memorial scholarships, 2021 class earned nearly $20M

Catholic Memorial High School seniors received more than $18.9 million in college scholarship offers, an average of over $130,600 per student.

The awards were among many given to graduates of the class of 2021 at the school's Senior Awards Celebration and Graduation Ceremony, according to a news release.

Among the Catholic Memorial class of 2021, accomplishments include:

96% will be attending a technical, two- or four-year college or university

3 National Merit Finalists (a national recognition only 15,000 students out of 1.5 million students)

Class median GPA of 3.75

42% of students were on the honor roll every semester of high school (3.5 GPA or higher)

11 students earned full-tuition scholarships

9 students received early admittance to the honors program at their universities

21 students earned scholarships for athletics, 9 of them to Division I schools.

4 students enlisting in the military

In addition to the scholarships awarded to the graduates, Catholic Memorial students also earned college and university credits granted for work in the International Baccalaureate Program, Advanced Placement Assessments, Concurrent Enrollment credits, Project Lead the Way STEM courses and internship experiences.

Catholic Memorial graduates will attend dozens of universities and colleges across the U.S. including: Brown University, Washington University, United States Air Force Academy, the University of Wisconsin, the Ohio State University, Marquette University, the University of Rochester, Purdue University, Baylor University, University of Alabama, Belmont University and the University of St. Thomas.

