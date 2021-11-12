Cathedral Square Park holiday trees decorated by hundreds of students

Students decorate Cathedral Square Park holiday trees
It is a sign of the season in Milwaukee's lower east side. Cathedral Square Park was transformed on Friday, Nov. 12 into a ''Community Spirit Park.''
MILWAUKEE - It is a sign of the season in Milwaukee's lower east side.
Cathedral Square Park was transformed on Friday, Nov. 12 into a "Community Spirit Park."
Students from schools throughout the area decorated the pine trees with handmade ornaments. But they are not done. The decorating goes through Nov. 17.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
In all, more than 2,100 hundred students will help decorate the Cathedral Park Square trees for the holidays.
The first accumulating snowfall of the season is likely Sunday, Nov. 12.
Following the birth of their second son, Maverick Shai, the two wanted to celebrate with a diaper drive. Maverick's Diaper Mission aims to provide clean diapers to those in need.
The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, Nov. 12 – and it was done in style.
Holiday gifts that give back
Consumer reporter Steve Noviello has a look at holiday gifts that give back.