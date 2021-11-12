Cathedral Square Park holiday trees decorated by hundreds of students

It is a sign of the season in Milwaukee's lower east side.

Cathedral Square Park was transformed on Friday, Nov. 12 into a "Community Spirit Park."

Students from schools throughout the area decorated the pine trees with handmade ornaments. But they are not done. The decorating goes through Nov. 17.

In all, more than 2,100 hundred students will help decorate the Cathedral Park Square trees for the holidays.