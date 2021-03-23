Expand / Collapse search

Carthage College to have in-person learning for fall semester

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Kenosha
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Carthage College

KENOSHA, Wis. - Carthage College announced on Tuesday, March 23 that it is planning for a fully in-person student experience for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Carthage anticipates a full return to in-person classes and activities including residential life, athletics, fine arts, student research, and other extracurricular and co-curricular opportunities.  

Carthage will offer Summer 2021 courses in a hybrid or fully remote format, as they were last summer. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Barring travel restrictions, January 2022 will include a return of Carthage’s J-Term study tours, immersive two- to four-week study abroad experiences.

New home for Bernie: Brewers unveil chalet at American Family Field
slideshow

New home for Bernie: Brewers unveil chalet at American Family Field

Bernie Brewer is the proud owner of a new Chalet at American Family Field -- unveiled on Tuesday, March 23.

CB Kevin King agrees to deal keeping him with Green Bay Packers
slideshow

CB Kevin King agrees to deal keeping him with Green Bay Packers

Cornerback Kevin King is staying with the Green Bay Packers after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6 million.

Racine County K-9 helps catch child porn offenders

With specialized training and tasty rewards along the way, the Racine County Sheriff's Office and K-9 Karma are making it a lot easier&nbsp;to crack down on child pornography possession.