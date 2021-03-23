Carthage College to have in-person learning for fall semester
KENOSHA, Wis. - Carthage College announced on Tuesday, March 23 that it is planning for a fully in-person student experience for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Carthage anticipates a full return to in-person classes and activities including residential life, athletics, fine arts, student research, and other extracurricular and co-curricular opportunities.
Carthage will offer Summer 2021 courses in a hybrid or fully remote format, as they were last summer.
Barring travel restrictions, January 2022 will include a return of Carthage’s J-Term study tours, immersive two- to four-week study abroad experiences.
