Carthage College to have in-person learning for fall semester

Carthage College announced on Tuesday, March 23 that it is planning for a fully in-person student experience for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Carthage anticipates a full return to in-person classes and activities including residential life, athletics, fine arts, student research, and other extracurricular and co-curricular opportunities.

Carthage will offer Summer 2021 courses in a hybrid or fully remote format, as they were last summer.

Barring travel restrictions, January 2022 will include a return of Carthage’s J-Term study tours, immersive two- to four-week study abroad experiences.