Carroll University terror threats suspect competency exam order

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

A competency examination was ordered Monday for a man prosecutors say threatened to "shoot up" Carroll University, his former employer.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A competency examination was ordered Monday, June 20 for a man accused of making terrorist threats against Carroll University.

Prosecutors charged Timothy Hoeller, 61, in February for statements he made about "shooting up" the school.

Timothy Hoeller

In 2018, Carroll University hired Hoeller to teach a physics course, then fired him mid-semester. Since then, the university officials said he's sent hundreds of communications, some of them hinting at homicide or suicide. 

In May, a Waukesha County judge granted the university a 10-year restraining order. 

Carroll University, Waukesha

On Monday, a different judge delayed a preliminary hearing after Hoeller's own lawyer requested a competency evaluation.