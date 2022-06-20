Carroll University terror threats suspect competency exam order

A competency examination was ordered Monday, June 20 for a man accused of making terrorist threats against Carroll University.

Prosecutors charged Timothy Hoeller, 61, in February for statements he made about "shooting up" the school.

Timothy Hoeller

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In 2018, Carroll University hired Hoeller to teach a physics course, then fired him mid-semester. Since then, the university officials said he's sent hundreds of communications, some of them hinting at homicide or suicide.

In May, a Waukesha County judge granted the university a 10-year restraining order.

Carroll University, Waukesha

On Monday, a different judge delayed a preliminary hearing after Hoeller's own lawyer requested a competency evaluation.