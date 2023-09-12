Carroll University military house dedicated, graduate killed on 9/11

At Carroll University, current and former military members will have a new place to gather – a site dedicated Tuesday.

Cmdr. Dan Shanower of the U.S. Navy graduated in 1983 and lost his life during the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon.

Shanower's parents spoke at the dedication – thanking Carroll University for the opportunities that it afforded their son and the opportunities they offer to others now.

"Dan would be very humbled by this house. He would be honored beyond measure as is his family," said Patricia Shanower. "We hope that it will be the home for many happy military acquaintances to get together."

Former and current service members and their families will be welcome at the house as they pursue academic, career and personal goals.