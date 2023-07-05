Carroll terror threats suspect Timothy Hoeller wants new attorney

A man accused of making terrorist threats against Carroll University is still searching for a new lawyer.

Timothy Hoeller, 62, is charged with causing a public panic in February 2022.

Prosecutors say the former Carroll University instructor sent letters hinting that an unspecified person might shoot "innocent students."

Earlier in 2023, Hoeller was involuntarily committed for mental health treatment and then released.

Now, he wants the court to replace his private attorney with one paid for by the county.

Timothy Hoeller

Judge Michael Bohren said no.

"I’m going to retain Attorney Crawford, who has done yeoman’s work in the case," said Judge Bohren. "He’s done an excellent job from the court’s perspective in representing Mr. Hoeller’s interests."

Attorney Paul Crawford will continue to represent Hoeller until he can find a new, private lawyer.

Hoeller is free on $1,000 cash bail.