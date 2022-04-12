Expand / Collapse search

Carjacking suspect sought: Milwaukee, Caledonia police seek help

By FOX6 News Digital Team
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Milwaukee and Caledonia police are looking for a man who they say carjacked someone in Milwaukee – and may be tied to a car theft in Caledonia. 

Caledonia officials say shortly before 6 a.m., officers were sent to a vehicle driven into the grass at a wayside,. That vehicle was found to have been carjacked in Milwaukee Tuesday morning. 

A few minutes later, a resident of the Candle Court apartments in Caledonia reported his black 2010 Lincoln MKS (similar to one pictured) was stolen. The plate of AAS4772 is displayed on the car. The vehicle had been left running outside – and the owner still had the remote fob in his possession. 

An officer on his way to work had seen a subject (picture provided by MPD) walking southbound on Douglas by Matthew Drive 15 minutes earlier. It is believed that pedestrian was the car thief.

The suspect from the carjacking in Milwaukee was described as a male, Black, in his late 30s, with a stocky build, light beard, and a low haircut. He was seen wearing a black jogging suit and was armed with a large silver handgun.

Officials need anyone that can help locate the vehicle or has video footage of the subject to call 262-835-4423 ext. 180. Reference case 22-5853 and 22-5852. Officials urge you to not attempt to stop or make contact with the vehicle.

