Carjacking ends in gunfire along Brookfield, Wauwatosa border

A late-night carjacking ended in gunfire along the Brookfield-Wauwatosa border on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, Wauwatosa police say they found a man hurt and in shock. Investigators say the victim was carjacked in Milwaukee – and then someone drive him home to an apartment complex.

Police say the man's gray Dodge Durango was stolen. The man told investigators he was assaulted during the carjacking by a group of people. He said one of the suspects is someone he knows.

Dispatch reports indicated the road was closed as police searched for clues. 124th Street is the border between Brookfield and Wauwatosa. Three people living in the area told FOX6 News off camera that they also heard gunfire.

One man, who declined to go on camera, said he called 911 after hearing a series of gunshots.

Wauwatosa police say no one was hurt – and no property was damaged from the gunfire.

According to the police department's most recent monthly reports, Wauwatosa had three shootings in the city throughout all of July, August and September. Investigators note two of those incidents likely happened outside city limits – before being reported.

Brookfield police confirmed they assisted in this case, but they referred all comment to Wauwatosa police.

Investigators say they are trying to establish a timeline of what happened.