Carjacking federal indictment: Milwaukee man charged with 6 counts

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - 20-year-old Madison Tyler of Milwaukee was federally indicted on Friday, Dec. 3 for six carjackings in the Milwaukee and Oak Creek areas. 

Acting United States Attorney Richard Frohling announced in a news release that Tyler was charged with six counts of motor vehicle robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm.

If convicted, Tyler faces up to 15 years in prison on each motor vehicle robbery count and a minimum mandatory sentence of seven years and up to life in prison on each charge of brandishing of a firearm, which must run consecutive to any other sentence.

This matter is being investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force, the Milwaukee Police Department, and the Oak Creek Police Department.

