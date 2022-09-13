Carjacking, 2 police pursuits in Milwaukee; 3 in custody

article

Three people were taken into custody Monday evening, Sept. 12 following a carjacking and two police pursuits.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 85th and Stickney around 6 p.m. for a report of a carjacking.

Police say the victim was in her vehicle, in her driveway, when she was approached by a subject who she believed was holding a handgun. The subject demanded the victim’s vehicle, and after she removed her child from the backseat, the subject stole the vehicle, a blue Mercedes, and fled the scene.

There was also a report that a dark gray Hummer or Jeep was in the area at the time of the robbery and may be involved.

Police located the Mercedes and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed at Washington Park.

The driver and suspected carjacker was taken into custody.

While in the area of the Mercedes crash, an officer located a dark gray Hummer that was reported stolen. MPD then pursued the Hummer and that pursuit ended when the Hummer crashed in the area of 27th and Lisbon Avenue.

The occupants of the Mercedes were not injured. The occupants of the Hummer were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Two subjects were taken into custody after that pursuit.