Cards uplift Cudahy boy after COVID cancels Valentine's party

COVID-19 made Valentine's Day 2021 quite different, including for kids in school. Catherine Brousseau didn’t know what to say after yet another thing was taken from her kids.

"I literally started crying," she said. "This is just such a kind thing to do. It was hard to explain to Ian that it was because of COVID that they wouldn’t be having the Valentine’s Day."

After her son's school celebrations were canceled, she called in all the cupids.

"I decided last-minute to ask people from Facebook, some of my friends and family if they would send Ian a Valentine's Day card."

After her post, family and friends flooded the family's mailbox with valentines for Ian.

"It says, 'I hope you're having lots of fun in school and a great winter break. Tons of love, Michelle and family,'" Brousseau read.

Some even sent boxes of love, too.

"Inside of this is this, a blanket!" said Ian. "I’m going to sleep on this. It's comfortable!"

"It's not just that someone sent a card," said Brousseau."That they literally took their time to go buy the Valentine's Day card, get the stamps and go to the post office. It's just such a kind thing to do for my son."