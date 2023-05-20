Cardinal Stritch holds final commencement Mass before closing

Cardinal Stritch University held its final commencement Mass Saturday night, May 20.

It was a bittersweet day for new graduates, alumni and staff. After 86 years, the university will permanently close its doors Monday.

"It’s sad, but it’s also really exciting," said graduating senior Emma Schultz-Vermillion.

Inside the walls of Cardinal Stritch University are a lifetime of memories for Schultz-Vermillion. She is saying goodbyes not only to fellow classmates, but the place her mother worked for 30 years.

"Coming to an end is really sad, like I don't know what’s going to happen to the building," Schultz-Vermillion said. "I grew up on this campus."

Cardinal Stritch University

"I feel like there is a strong legacy here, the fact that it’s closing just breaks my heart," said Lori Schultz.

University President Dan Scholz joined students and staff at Saturday's Mass one last time.

"For the students graduating it’s a new beginning, and they’re excited, and for us, it’s a new beginning in many ways as well," he said. "Every year we talk about our students carrying into the world our Franciscan tradition and our values, and this year we join them."

While it is a bittersweet goodbyes, graduates and staff are moving forward on a positive note.

"I’m excited to see new things and experience new opportunities," said Schultz-Vermillion.

"We know they are going to go out and change the world, and make it a better place," Scholz said.

Graduates will make their final walk at Sunday's commencement ceremony.