Car stolen at Oak Creek Kwik Trip with children still inside

A person was arrested for stealing a car with two young children still inside on Sunday, Feb. 4, Oak Creek police said.

Police said they were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle at the Kwik Trip near 27th and College. Upon arrival, it was discovered the victim’s car was stolen with their two children still inside.

After fleeing the scene, the stolen vehicle was located, abandoned, and the children were unharmed.

Police said a person of interest is in custody, but anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 414-766-7627.