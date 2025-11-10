Car slams into MCTS bus; incident captured by bus surveillance camera

The Brief A 15-year-old in a stolen vehicle, fleeing a traffic stop, rear-ended an MCTS bus, police said. The wreck occurred on October 23 near 91st and Bradley. The teen driver was hospitalized, and criminal charges will be referred.



Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a speeding, stolen vehicle and a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus.

Car slams into bus

What we know:

Officials say the wreck happened on Thursday evening, Oct. 23 near 91st and Bradley, on the city's northwest side.

The driver in the car involved in this wreck fled from a Milwaukee police squad that was attempting to make a traffic stop. Because the vehicle was too far ahead, officers did not initiate a police chase.

Officials said the driver continued driving at a high rate of speed and later rear-ended an MCTS bus.

The driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Again, the vehicle was determined to be stolen. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.