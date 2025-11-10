Expand / Collapse search

Car slams into MCTS bus; incident captured by bus surveillance camera

By
Published  November 10, 2025 4:19pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
The Brief

    • A 15-year-old in a stolen vehicle, fleeing a traffic stop, rear-ended an MCTS bus, police said.
    • The wreck occurred on October 23 near 91st and Bradley.
    • The teen driver was hospitalized, and criminal charges will be referred.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a speeding, stolen vehicle and a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus. 

Car slams into bus

What we know:

Officials say the wreck happened on Thursday evening, Oct. 23 near 91st and Bradley, on the city's northwest side. 

The driver in the car involved in this wreck fled from a Milwaukee police squad that was attempting to make a traffic stop. Because the vehicle was too far ahead, officers did not initiate a police chase. 

Officials said the driver continued driving at a high rate of speed and later rear-ended an MCTS bus. 

The driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. 

Again, the vehicle was determined to be stolen. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews