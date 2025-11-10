Car slams into MCTS bus; incident captured by bus surveillance camera
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a speeding, stolen vehicle and a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus.
Car slams into bus
What we know:
Officials say the wreck happened on Thursday evening, Oct. 23 near 91st and Bradley, on the city's northwest side.
The driver in the car involved in this wreck fled from a Milwaukee police squad that was attempting to make a traffic stop. Because the vehicle was too far ahead, officers did not initiate a police chase.
Officials said the driver continued driving at a high rate of speed and later rear-ended an MCTS bus.
The driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
Again, the vehicle was determined to be stolen. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.