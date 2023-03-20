Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Milwaukee apartment near Appleton and Melvina

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A car crashed into an apartment building near Appleton and Melvina on Monday morning, March 20.

FOX6 News was at the scene and saw an SUV crashed into an apartment building with a tire laying on the sidewalk.

Tire from car crash near Appleton and Melvina

The Milwaukee Police Department told FOX6 News that the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.