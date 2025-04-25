Car break-in captured by dash camera at Milwaukee parking lot

The Brief A surveillance camera captured a car break-in at a Milwaukee parking lot. The victim said the car that was broken into was his work vehicle. The thief only stole a pair of sunglasses, but left significant damage for the vehicle's owner.



A surveillance camera inside a car captured the moment a person broke into a car in a Milwaukee parking lot.

Crime caught on camera

What we know:

A camera captured the moment a man is seen breaking into a car in a parking lot at Van Buren and Michigan in downtown Milwaukee. It happened Thursday morning, April 24.

Angel, who drives his work vehicle, wished to keep his identity concealed. He fears retaliation.

What they're saying:

"They opened the glove compartment, the center console and then the back," Angel said. "Two of my co-workers had an issue the other day."

A different angle shows a person breaking into another car parked in the same lot.

"I park here every day. I think it's bad because it's supposed to be a safe area," Angel said.

While the thief took a pair of sunglasses, it is the damage that Angel is left to deal with. He said he filed a report with the Milwaukee Police Department.

What's next:

FOX6 News reached out to Secure Parking USA for a response. We have not heard back.

Milwaukee police said they are seeking an unknown person. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.