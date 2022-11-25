Candy Cane Lane, MACC Fund mission up and running in West Allis

article

Candy Cane Lane is getting people into the Christmas spirit once again, the 37th annual neighborhood lights display now up and running for the season.

From 96th Street to 92nd Street in West Allis, more than 300 homes are all decked out. Kent Perkl has decorated his home for 19 years and has thousands of lights.

"I look forward to this month all year long, this is the month I wait for," said Perkl. "I love the kids, and I love the adults that act like kids and enjoy it, and there’s a lot of Christmas spirit here."

Fans of all ages have their favorites.

"The house with all the big lights," said Julia.

Candy Cane Lane 2022 in West Allis

As you head down Candy Cane Lane, you'll find a glimmer of hope. The neighborhood tradition supports the MACC Fund to find a cure for children's cancer.

"Originally it started for a child within the neighborhood who was diagnosed with cancer," said Ali Neumann, MACC Fund event coordinator. "To have and to know there is money being raised for research, to stay and be done right here in the Milwaukee area."

Candy Cane Lane from now through Christmas Day:

Mondays through Thursdays: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To donate and support the MACC Fund, visit the Candy Cane Lane website.