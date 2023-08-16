Cancer in people under 50 increases 'substantially:' study

The number of people under 50 diagnosed with cancer "increased substantially" in the United States from 2010 to 2019, a study shows.

The JAMA Network Open study showed the rate of cancers for people 50 and older declining, but that's not the case for younger Americans.

It found the increase in cancer rates among young people disproportionately impacted people 30 to 39 and women, along with American Indian/Alaska Native people and Asian/Pacific Islander people.

Although breast cancer had the highest number of incident cases in 2019, gastrointestinal cancers had the fastest-growing incidence rates among all early-onset cancers, the study found.

Andrea Wallace

Andrea Wallace finds herself enjoying every moment after one instant changed everything.

"It can blindside you," said Wallace. "There was absolute shock and finding a lump and the worry that goes through your head."

In October 2021, she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 39.

"That was really hard," said Wallace. "I had two young kids at home. It was really unexpected."

The unexpected has become more likely.

"I’ve absolutely seen an increase in young women being diagnosed with this disease," said Nikki Panico, Susan G. Komen Wisconsin.

Panico said what she's noticed while working with the breast cancer organization for past 13 years is reflected in the new study.

The study showing cancer in Americans younger than 50 is on the rise, particularly among women.

Nikki Panico

From 2010 to 2019, gastrointestinal, endocrine and breast cancers that were early-onset climbed at the quickest rates.

The answers why aren't clear.

"We have got to find the cures and the causes," said Panico.

Panico said in the same year her mom and aunt died from breast cancer, she got her own diagnosis.

"Even with my family history, at age 39, I was in complete and utter shock," said Panico.

That brought concerns most young women don’t expect.

"You think about, can I have more children?" said Panico of her thoughts at the time. "I have a 2-year-old. Will this disease come back?"

Pancio stressed paying attention to your body and visiting your doctor because breast cancer can happen without family history.

"Breast cancer doesn’t run through my family at all," said Wallace.

Since her shocking diagnosis, Wallace said she’s been able to find beauty in unexpected places.

"Being able to reflect and feel fortunate and feel grateful that there’s doctors who are able to help me through my diagnosis and treatment and coming out to the other side to really enjoy it," said Wallace. "And support other cancer survivors and people going through this. You’re not alone."

Susan G. Komen offers a lot of support and resources and has a "More Than Pink Walk" in September.