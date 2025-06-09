Calls for Wauwatosa superintendent's firing, school board disagrees

The Brief There are calls for the firing of Wauwatosa School District Superintendent Demond Means. One critic at the school board meeting said there is a "pattern of poor leadership, a lack of transparency and a dismissive attitude towards community input." The board said there were no grounds to fire the superintendent.



Protesters showed up at a school board meeting in Wauwatosa on Monday night, June 7, 2025.

The 2030 Tosa Task Force is calling for the firing of Wauwatosa Schools Superintendent Demond Means, but others are touting the successes of the Wauwatosa School District.

"What I've noticed, along with many others, is a pattern of poor leadership, a lack of transparency and a dismissive attitude towards community input. And that is undermining confidence in the district from the top down," said Troy Woodard with the 2030 Tosa Task Force.

"I believe we've made strides as a district in the last few years. Though progress is slow and change can be painful, there is much to celebrate in our district," said a parent at the meeting.

In response to calls for the termination of Demond Means, Wauwatosa School Board President Lynne Woerhle sent out a statement saying there were no grounds to fire the superintendent.

She offered some examples of the district's success, such as 48 students scoring 30 or higher on the ACT, with four students scoring a perfect 36.

One of the students is also a National Merit Scholarship winner.

Means' annual evaluation will take place on June 23.