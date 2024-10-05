'Santa Sleigh' stolen from Caledonia home, police investigate

article

The Caledonia Police Department is looking for help to locate a "Santa Sleigh," among other items, that were stolen from a home earlier this week.

It happened at a home on Douglas Avenue south of 6 Mile Road. Police said five things were stolen: the sleigh yard decoration, an aluminum extension ladder and three decorative presents.

Police said the resident was moving into the home, and the previous owner had left it furnished. While getting rid of unwanted items, many things were set out at the curb or on the side of the house – the stolen items were on the side of the house.

While the ladder and decorative presents are replaceable, police said the sleigh has sentimental value to the owner. It is made of wood, metal and fiberglass, it stands about three feet high, and is between three and four feet long. The owner thinks it was taken on Monday or Tuesday.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check their doorbell cameras. Anyone with information about the "Grinch" is asked to email Det. Schuster or call 262-835-4423 ext. 1022.